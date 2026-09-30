Shafaq News- Rome

AS Roma announced that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not participate in Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell against Benin on October 6.

The club said the length of the intercontinental trip and the proximity of official commitments drove the decision.

Dybala and Molina, both members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad, had been invited to the event marking Messi’s final national-team appearance. Roma said it recognized the significance of the occasion for both players and expressed its respect for Messi and his career.