Houthis fire ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) hit Ben Gurion Airport in the capital of Israel, Tel Aviv, with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced in a statement that the strike successfully achieved its objective, and disrupted air traffic at the site.

He also reiterated their ban on air traffic to and from the airport, asserting that future operations will escalate in response to any Israeli aggression against Yemen.

The Israeli military earlier revealed that air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile over central Israel. Sirens were activated across parts of the West Bank and near Jerusalem, while early warning systems issued alerts to residents via mobile devices.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Since the resumption of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched over 40 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israeli territory, Israeli media reported citing military sources.

An Israeli attack yesterday targeted Sanaa International Airport in the capital of Yemen.