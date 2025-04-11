Houthi strikes on US warships in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement (Houthis) launched a joint missile and drone attack targeting US naval vessels in the northern Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree revealed that the operation involved several cruise missiles and drones, affirming that the attack was part of “defensive operations” in response to US actions in Yemen.

“The enemy has failed to impact Yemen’s military capabilities,” Saree noted, adding that Houthi forces would continue their operations both on land and at sea.

Earlier today, US airstrikes struck several residential and agricultural areas in Yemen’s capital, Sana'a, according to the Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah news agency.