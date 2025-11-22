Internet outage hits Iraq’s Hawija

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A near-total internet outage swept through Kirkuk province’s Hawija district on Saturday after the main fiber-optic line feeding the area was severed during uncoordinated digging work, a communications source told Shafaq News.

The source said the excavation was carried out without prior notice to the communications department, cutting the primary cable and disrupting internet and phone services across the district, home to roughly 520,000 people. The blackout affected government offices, private companies, and schools that rely on the network for daily operations.

Restoring service may take several hours or longer, depending on the length of the damaged segment and the work required to splice or replace it, the source said.