Kurdish forces withdraw from Aleppo as violence intensifies in Northern Syria

Shafaq News/ Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the primary military force of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), began withdrawing from neighborhoods in Aleppo under an agreement with opposition factions that recently seized control of the city and surrounding areas.

A military source told Al-hurra TV channel that the withdrawal commenced earlier on Monday, with YPG fighters departing in equipped buses toward Manbij and Raqqa, areas in northern and eastern Syria.

“The agreement allows Kurdish residents of the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods to remain if they choose.”

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi described the developments in northwestern Syria as "rapid and unexpected," highlighting intensified attacks from various sides. He said, “We intervened to open a humanitarian corridor between our eastern territories, Aleppo, and Tal Rifaat after the collapse of Syrian government forces and their allies.”

Meanwhile, opposition forces reported capturing several villages, including Umm Hosh, Wahshiyah, Fafin, and the al-Shahbaa dam in northern Aleppo, after heavy clashes with the SDF and Syrian government troops.

In retaliation, Syrian and Russian air forces conducted airstrikes on opposition positions in eastern Aleppo on Monday, killing and injuring dozens.

The Syrian military stated that “joint operations with Russian forces targeted militant strongholds, supply lines, and key movements in Aleppo and Idlib.”

A military communiqué reported the destruction of five command centers, seven ammunition depots, and several armed drones. It claimed over 400 fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed within the past 24 hours.

“Operations are underway in Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib to encircle militants, secure reclaimed areas, and establish new positions for upcoming offensives,” the military statement added, denying opposition claims of territorial advances, and labeling them "false propaganda" meant to bolster morale among retreating fighters.

Moreover, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed airstrikes targeted militant gatherings near the town of al-Safira in eastern Aleppo, resulting in casualties and the destruction of vehicles and equipment.

The opposition-aligned Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, reported at least 25 deaths from Monday’s airstrikes in northwestern Syria, raising the death toll from Syrian and Russian strikes since November 27 to 56, including 20 children.

Opposition factions, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and bolstered by foreign fighters and heavy weaponry, launched a large-scale offensive last week. The assault, described as the most extensive in years, has resulted in territorial gains in northern Syria, including large parts of Aleppo, its international airport, and strategic areas in Idlib and Hama provinces.

Syrian government forces said on Monday they had regained control of several towns previously overrun by opposition fighters.

Despite mounting challenges, Damascus reiterated its resolve to “retake all Syrian territory and continue military operations at full scale.”