Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court on Monday postponed the trial of detained lawmaker and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai until October 29 for further review, a source familiar with the proceedings told Shafaq News.

The court, which had earlier rejected a request to postpone the trial, adjourned the hearing after three of six witnesses denied any connection to the events under investigation.

The six witnesses listed for the hearing included former Oil Ministry official Adnan Al-Jumaili, four other individuals, and the ministry’s legal representative.

Al-Samarrai was arrested on June 28, 2026, during a broader corruption investigation targeting lawmakers and government officials. His case is linked to information and confessions involving Al-Jumaili, with charges brought under Article 319 of Iraq’s amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49.

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