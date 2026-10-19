Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has rejected a request to delay the corruption trial of detained lawmaker and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai, proceeding with the hearing as scheduled, a source familiar with the case told Shafaq News on Monday.

The court set the session for October 19 and ordered six witnesses to attend.

Al-Samarrai was arrested on June 28, 2026, as part of a wider corruption investigation involving lawmakers and officials. The case is linked to information and confessions concerning former Oil Ministry official Adnan Al-Jumaili. Al-Samarrai faces charges under Article 319 of Iraq’s amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49.

The broader investigation linked to Al-Jumaili began in October 2025, when authorities received allegations that election candidates had used state resources to fund their campaigns and obtained government contracts, directly or through intermediaries, in exchange for commissions or personal gains.

The Supreme Judicial Council previously reported seizing funds and assets allegedly linked to criminal proceeds in Al-Jumaili’s case. Authorities are also pursuing other individuals suspected of involvement.

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