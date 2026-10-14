Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has scheduled the trial of detained lawmaker and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai for Monday, October 19, with former Oil Ministry official Adnan Al-Jumaili among the witnesses, according to a judicial document obtained by Shafaq News.

Al-Samarrai was arrested on June 28, 2026, during a wider corruption investigation involving lawmakers and officials, based on information and confessions linked to Al-Jumaili’s case. He faces proceedings under Article 319 of Iraq’s amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49.

According to the document, the court ordered six witnesses to attend Al-Samarrai’s trial: the Oil Ministry’s legal representative, Adnan Al-Jumaili, Mustafa Adnan Al-Nuaimi, Safa Adnan Al-Nuaimi, Ghassan Al-Jumaili, and Alaa Al-Jumaili.

The broader investigation linked to Adnan Al-Jumaili dates to October 2025, when authorities received allegations that election candidates had used state resources to finance their campaigns and benefited from government contracts, directly or through intermediaries, in exchange for commissions or personal gains.

The Supreme Judicial Council previously announced the seizure of funds and assets it said were linked to suspected criminal proceeds in Al-Jumaili’s case, adding that authorities were pursuing other individuals potentially involved.

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