Shafaq News- Baghdad

The trial of Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai and Reconstruction and Development Coalition official Mohammed Al-Sayhoud on corruption allegations is set to begin early next week, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The court handling the case has completed its investigations, with judicial rulings against them expected, according to the source.

Security forces arrested both politicians on June 28, 2026, during the sweeping anti-corruption operation known as “Dawn Crackdown,” which targeted current and former lawmakers and officials.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings