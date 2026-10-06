Shafaq News- Kirkuk

ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack the previous day that killed an Iraqi Federal Police officer and wounded others in Al-Bargliya–Al-Danadish village, southwest of Kirkuk, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The attack is the first reported assault by ISIS militants against Iraqi security forces since US forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq on September 30.

ISIS militants struck the second battalion of the 61st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Hawija district.

Meanwhile, Federal Police forces surrounded a group of ISIS militants inside Al-Arisha School in the Al-Danadish area of Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News, adding that security forces had cordoned off the school and were continuing operations to deal with the ISIS militants trapped inside.