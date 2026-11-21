Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that the Israeli military could launch a military operation against Syria, cautioning that its repercussions would extend beyond Syrian territory and could pave the way for a new regional conflict.

In an interview with Turkish television channel TGRT Haber, Fidan noted that a Druze faction in southern Syria was receiving “Israeli support in the form of weapons and ammunition” and was seeking to provoke the Syrian army, potentially giving the Israeli military a pretext to launch a military operation.

Fidan described Syria’s Druze community as being divided into three major clans, saying that two of them support the Syrian government and oppose Israel, while Israel backs the third faction.

He added that Ankara had raised this scenario in its communications with regional allies, as well as with American and European officials, urging regional and international actors to take the matter seriously.