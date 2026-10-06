Shafaq News- Kirkuk

ISIS militants attacked the second battalion of the 61st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Bargliya–Al-Danadish village, in Hawija district southwest of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

An ISIS sniper also targeted a thermal camera at a military position, rendering it inoperable, the source said.

Details of any other damage caused by the attack were not immediately available.

Security forces began searching the village and surrounding areas for the attackers while taking precautionary measures to prevent further attacks, the source added, without disclosing any casualties among PMF personnel. “The security situation was being closely monitored.”

The attack came a day after one person was killed and four others wounded in an assault on the third battalion of the 9th Brigade of the Federal Police in the same village.