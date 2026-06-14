CTS raids ISIS in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) launched on Sunday a raid-and-search operation against ISIS in the Yarghun area of Taza Kharmatu, south of Kirkuk province.

A source told Shafaq News that the operation was initiated at dawn based on intelligence indicating the presence of ISIS elements in Yarghun, a locality within the Bashir sub-district of Taza Khurmatu, situated roughly 55 kilometers south of Kirkuk city. The raiding force came under fire shortly after entering the area, sparking a sustained exchange of gunfire that continued as of the time of reporting, with army aviation providing aerial cover and a heavy security presence on the ground.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict

Ground forces are also sweeping the area to track militants and cut off escape routes.

No casualty figures have been released so far.

Kirkuk is a disputed, oil-rich province claimed by both the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and forms part of what security officials refer to locally as the triangle of death —a volatile belt stretching across Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces that has long served as an operational corridor for ISIS remnants. Its southern districts, particularly valleys and remote agricultural zones, continue to function as transit routes and hideouts for militant cells.

Last month, Iraqi forces killed several militants and destroyed a network of hideouts used as shelters and logistical support centers during a joint security operation in Kirkuk.

Since the start of 2026, Iraq's National Security Service has arrested at least 20 suspects on terrorism charges across several provinces.