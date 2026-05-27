Security forces target terrorists in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi forces killed several “terrorists” and destroyed hideouts used as shelters and logistical support centers during a joint security operation in Kirkuk, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation came hours after the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service launched a wide-ranging search campaign across several provinces targeting suspected ISIS cells and hideouts to disrupt the group’s activity.

In April, the National Security Service announced the arrest of 18 suspects on terrorism charges during operations carried out across several areas.