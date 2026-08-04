Iraq tops Arab oil, gas agreements in July

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq signed the Arab world’s largest oil and gas deals in July 2026, topping regional energy investment with projects aimed at boosting production and expanding infrastructure, Washington-based energy research platform ATTAQA reported.

Baghdad ranked first after reaching agreements with US companies to advance nine oil fields across Kirkuk, Diyala, Basra, and Dhi Qar. The projects involve ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Halliburton, and HKN Energy and support the government’s goal of raising crude output to 6 million barrels per day, increasing associated gas production, and improving operational efficiency.

The contracts were concluded during Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s July visit to Washington, where Iraq also reached broader understandings with US companies covering infrastructure and technology.

Oman joined the list with oil field and tanker projects, while Qatar secured contracts for Libya’s Ghadames Basin and the Baleine offshore field in Côte d’Ivoire.

Read more: Iraq-US investment deals depend on implementation