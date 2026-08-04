Gold market pauses in Baghdad, Erbil moves higher

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold trading remained limited in Baghdad on Tuesday during the Arbaeen* holiday, while 21-carat gold hovered around 880,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams) in Erbil, according to Shafaq News survey.

In Baghdad's gold shops that remained open, imported 21-carat gold from the Gulf ranged from 870,000 to 880,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold traded between 840,000 and 850,000 dinars.

In Erbil, where markets operated normally, 22-carat gold sold for 916,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold for 875,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold for 750,000 dinars.

* Arbaeen, observed this year on Aug. 4, marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and draws millions of Shiite Muslims to Karbala annually, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.