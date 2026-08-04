Lebanese army seizes smuggled Grad rockets near Arsal

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese Army seized a shipment of Grad 122mm rockets smuggled from Syria into Lebanon across the northeastern border and detained two men accused of belonging to a smuggling network, according to an army statement issued Tuesday.

Troops operating on the outskirts of Arsal, a mountainous stretch of northeastern Lebanon that runs along the border with Syria, also confiscated the vehicle used to transport the rockets, and additional munitions and military equipment.

The army said the confiscated materiel had been handed over to the relevant authorities and that an investigation with the two detainees had begun under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

The army did not identify the party in Lebanon for which the rockets were destined.