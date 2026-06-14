Three ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk operation

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Three ISIS militants were killed in a preliminary toll during an ongoing operation by Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) south of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said CTS forces launched a large-scale raid and search operation at dawn in the Yargoun area near Taza Khurmatu, acting on intelligence indicating the presence of ISIS cells in the area. The force came under heavy fire while carrying out the operation, leading to clashes that resulted in the deaths of three militants.

Security forces continue to comb the area and secure the perimeter in pursuit of other suspected militants, while Iraqi Army aircraft provide air cover for the operation, the source added.