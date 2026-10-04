Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) replaced the commander of its Kirkuk regiment following the Altun Kupri operation that killed two civilians, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said the lieutenant colonel commanding the regiment was removed about a week after taking the post, while the unit’s former commander was reinstated.

A committee ordered by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi continues to investigate the circumstances of the operation and determine responsibility.

The source said preliminary information indicated that the inquiry could find an officer and five personnel responsible for negligence, but stressed that no such finding had been officially announced and that final decisions would follow the committee’s conclusions.

The CTS said last week that its forces had pursued two suspected militants in a densely populated area, killing one and arresting the other. It also said four CTS personnel were wounded and confirmed that two civilians were killed.