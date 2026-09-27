Shafaq News- Kirkuk (Updated at 18:48)

Two “terrorists” were killed and a third was wounded and arrested after security forces clashed with three militants north of Kirkuk, Iraq’s Security Media Cell chief Saad Maan said on Sunday.

In a statement, Maan said a force from the Second Special Operations Command of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) confronted the militants. Two were wearing explosive belts, while the third was transporting them.

Two CTS personnel were wounded and a civilian was killed in the incident, he added.

Earlier today, the Service announced that two ISIS militants wearing explosive belts were killed during clashes in Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk. A security source also told Shafaq News that ISIS militants fired mortar shells at Al-Malha village in the province’s northwest, killing a woman and wounding several civilians.