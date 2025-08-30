Suspected ISIS militants spotted in Kirkuk village

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Security forces in Kirkuk launched a search operation on Saturday after residents of a nearby village reported the presence of suspected Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

Abdulmutalib Najm al-Din, the mayor of Altun Kupri district, told Shafaq News that villagers in Darmana, near Shwan subdistrict, informed authorities about six armed men who entered a house and requested food and water before leaving the area.

He said security forces were immediately notified, opened an investigation, and began search operations to track any possible militant activity.

Altun Kupri has previously witnessed abductions, often targeting farmers and laborers, who were typically released after ransom payments.

The mayor stressed that the border strip extending from Altun Kupri to the al-Dibis district requires continuous security monitoring to prevent militant movements that could endanger local communities.

Kirkuk continues to see sporadic ISIS activity, particularly in remote villages and rugged terrain within the “security triangle,” also known as the Triangle of Death, linking Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces, as well as along the Kirkuk–Erbil border. Militants exploit these areas to stage limited attacks, kidnappings, and extortion despite repeated security campaigns.

Security analyst Hussein Khalid told Shafaq News that the Darmana incident highlighted the persistence of ISIS cells in areas with weak security. “These groups pressure villagers psychologically by demanding food or money, aiming to spread fear and assert control,” he said.

Khalid noted that militants often move in small units to avoid detection, taking advantage of the difficult terrain, calling for stronger intelligence efforts, permanent security posts in border villages, and closer coordination between security forces and local authorities.