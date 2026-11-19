Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency on Thursday arrested four suspects accused of forming an antiquities smuggling network and the seizure of 1,150 archaeological artifacts in Najaf province.

A technical intelligence team from the Organized Crime Directorate, accompanied by a special force, carried out the operation after obtaining judicial authorization. The team surrounded and raided the suspects' location, arresting the four individuals and seizing the artifacts in their possession, according to a statement by the agency.

The suspects admitted during questioning that they intended to smuggle the artifacts and sell them to antiquities dealers, the statement indicated.

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