Shafaq News- Suwayda

Fuel deliveries to Syria’s Suwayda province cover less than a quarter of its needs, the head of the local fuel company branch told Shafaq News, as residents struggle to buy gasoline and secure heating diesel ahead of winter.

Nasser Ballan, who owns the Ballan gas station in Suwayda, said staff scramble to organize sales whenever a gasoline tanker arrives from Damascus. “The rush to fill up as soon as the tanker arrives makes it hard to manage the queue.”

Osama Junoud, who heads the local fuel company branch, said he had told municipal leaders that current allocations allow for about 20 liters of subsidized heating diesel per household. At the current pace, he estimated it would take at least six months to meet demand.

Asked how much fuel Suwayda receives and how much it needs, he noted that Energy Ministry instructions prevented him from releasing the figures, and other Syrian provinces also face diesel shortages.

Deliveries and Distribution

Suwayda’s media directorate revealed that 22 tankers carrying gasoline and diesel entered the province on October 2 after Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour followed up on requests from station owners. In a statement published by the province the following day, Al-Bakour said the government had a responsibility to deliver fuel and other essentials to residents in areas outside its control.

On November 18, Suwayda’s city council began distributing subsidized heating diesel at 115 Syrian pounds per liter to affected and displaced families from seven villages now living in the city, provincial authorities said. Al-Bakour had tasked local committees with drawing up lists of eligible families in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor.

Accounts differ over what held up shipments on the Damascus–Suwayda road in September. On September 10, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported that local groups had blocked trucks carrying fuel and essential goods. The same day, the Suwayda Documentation and Media Center cited witnesses who said a General Security checkpoint in Al-Matouna had blocked fuel shipments.

An Estimated Supply Shortfall

A source at the local fuel company branch told Shafaq News that Suwayda needs about 120,000 liters a day, equivalent to 10 tanker loads, adding that they could account for only one tanker load of about 12,000 liters at stations during the period they described.

The source said some station owners were reluctant to order more fuel because they feared a price revision would force them to sell it for less than they paid. “Some shipments from Damascus go to just one of the city’s seven stations, while some rural stations receive larger quantities.”

Emad J., a mobile fuel vendor, said he buys gasoline from people who purchase it in Damascus and resell it in Suwayda. He estimated his profit at the equivalent of 20 Syrian pounds per liter.

Provincial announcements give the size of some shipments and identify who qualifies for heating diesel. Measuring their impact requires figures on how often

arrives, how much each station receives, and how much reaches households, farms and service providers.

1 Syrian pound = $0.0082.