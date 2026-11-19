Shafaq News- Riyadh

A Houthi attack damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, as well as nearby buildings, without causing any injuries, according to Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense.

The tower is Riyadh's tallest skyscraper and houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

Civil Defense teams handled the incident, and the relevant authorities responded immediately, the agency's official spokesperson said, calling the attack on civilian sites "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

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