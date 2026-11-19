Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said Thursday that its Operations Command would begin rotating military units stationed in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) on Friday, following orders from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi.

In a statement, the PMF said the rotation would follow standard military procedures. It did not identify the units involved.

Earlier Thursday, Al-Zaidi ordered the creation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr. Under the broader redeployment plan, Army, Federal Police and PMF units will share security duties, while Energy Police will protect oil pipelines.

The move follows government investigations into suspected smuggling of oil and petroleum products. On Wednesday, the commander-in-chief’s office ordered the replacement of the force stationed in the area and referred investigations into suspected violations involving the pipeline to the judiciary.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control