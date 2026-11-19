Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trade between the United Kingdom and Iraq fell 17.7% to £919 million ($1.21 billion) in the 12 months ending June 2026, down £197 million ($259.3 million) from the previous year, according to a UK government trade factsheet.

UK exports to Iraq declined 18% to £745 million ($980.7 million), including £506 million ($666.1 million) in goods and £239 million ($314.6 million) in services, down 19.8% and 14%, respectively.

Imports from Iraq dropped 15.9% to £174 million ($229 million), with services accounting for £172 million ($226.4 million), or 98.9% of the total. Goods imports plunged 80% to £2 million ($2.6 million), while services fell 12.7%.

The UK maintained a trade surplus of £571 million ($751.7 million) with Iraq, compared with £702 million ($924.1 million) a year earlier, comprising £504 million ($663.5 million) in goods and £67 million ($88.2 million) in services.

Iraq ranked as the UK’s 96th-largest trading partner, accounting for less than 0.1% of its total trade. The factsheet also showed that Iraq’s foreign direct investment stock in the UK stood at £6 million ($7.9 million) at the end of 2024, representing less than 0.1% of total inward investment.