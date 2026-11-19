Shafaq News- Aleppo

Three people were seriously injured on Thursday when an anti-personnel mine exploded in the Al-Sahafiyin neighborhood in southern Aleppo.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that all three were taken to Aleppo University Hospital for treatment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said explosions involving remnants of war had killed 291 people across Syria since the start of 2026, including 158 men, 120 children and 13 women. The monitor recorded 491 injuries, including 272 men, 200 children and 19 women.