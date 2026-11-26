Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Kurdish political parties held a solidarity gathering in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, on Thursday in support of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), following Baghdad's recent decisions on border crossings and oil exports.

The participating parties issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with the people of the Kurdistan and calling for protection of the KRI's gains and greater Kurdish unity.

Gharib Hasso, co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), said during the gathering that the dispute between Baghdad and Erbil stemmed from policies that did not serve the interests of the people. He called for dialogue based on previous understandings and constitutional principles, arguing that opportunities remained to resolve the differences.

عدسة #المرصد_السوري ترصد تظاهرة مئوية حاشدة في مدينة كوباني للتأكيد على وحدة الشعب الكردي والتضامن مع إقليم كردستان ورفض القرارات أحادية الجانب https://t.co/iga58ugbg2 https://t.co/tZPLhEoVal — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 26, 2026

Earlier today, residents of Kobani (Ain Al-Arab) in northern Syria held a solidarity march in support of Erbil.

Read more: Syrian Kurdish parties back Kurdistan Region in Baghdad dispute

Tensions between Baghdad and Erbil escalated on November 24 after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the KRI and required federal Oil Ministry approval for oil and petroleum-product exports. The measures also directed the ministry to manage oilfields under its jurisdiction in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala that fall under KRI security control.

Read more: Kurdish blocs present roadmap for Baghdad–Erbil dispute