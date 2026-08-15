Panel to inspect Iraq’s Jurf Al-Sakhar disputed land

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's government will send a committee to Jurf al-Sakhar, north of Babil province, on Sunday to review disputed land contracts and conditions in the area, with more than 100,000 people still displaced since it was retaken from ISIS in 2014.

The committee was formed on the orders of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and includes representatives from the agriculture, justice and interior ministries and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abdul Rahman al-Jazairi, a leader of the National Oath Movement within the State of Law Coalition, told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The field visit will be the committee's first step, followed by a review of agricultural contracts known as "17 contracts." These cover state-owned land leased to farmers for periods ranging from five to 30 years in return for annual payments, with the possibility of renewal when the contracts expire, according to Jazairi.

‘’Babil's governor has asked the Agriculture Ministry to renew expired contracts that remain eligible, along with contracts covering land under the ministry's authority,’’ he added, stressing that the committee's work does not currently include any changes to security arrangements in Jurf al-Sakhar.

Al-Jazairi also maintained that security plans and deployments remain unchanged, including the presence of Iran-backed Hezbollah Brigades, which he described as the force holding the area. "Jurf al-Sakhar is an important pillar of security stability."

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