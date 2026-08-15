PSG land World Cup winner Ferran Torres

Shafaq News- Paris

Paris Saint-Germain signed Spain forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona on Saturday on a contract through 2031, with the transfer reportedly worth about $57.8 million.

The 26-year-old reunites with Luis Enrique, who previously coached him with Spain, and joins the European champions after four and a half seasons at Barcelona.

Ferran made 207 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 65 goals and providing seven assists while winning three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. Last season, he recorded 21 goals and three assists in 49 matches across all competitions, including 16 league goals that earned him a share of the Zarra Trophy as LaLiga’s leading Spanish scorer.

He also arrives in Paris as a 2026 World Cup winner after scoring Spain’s extra-time winner against Argentina in the final. Ferran has 25 goals in 65 appearances for the national team.