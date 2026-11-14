Shafaq News- Damascus

Employees of the Syrian Petroleum Company protested outside the company's headquarters at the Rumailan oil fields in the Qamishli countryside on Saturday, demanding job security, payment of overdue wages and guarantees that their years of service and employment rights would be respected.

The protesters reported having worked at the Rumailan fields for between five and nearly 40 years, often under difficult security and economic conditions, helping sustain production and train new employees.

They also raised concerns over recent staff allocation procedures, which they argued had left the future of several workers uncertain, urging the company to retain all employees, recognize their previous service and safeguard their entitlements, without pressuring anyone to resign or give up their financial rights.

Insisting that their demonstration was peaceful and would not disrupt operations or affect the company's interests, the workers further called for equal salaries, benefits, health insurance and compensation, as well as payment of wages and other dues that have remained unpaid for two months.

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