Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

UAE-based Dana Gas confirmed on Saturday that production at the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah remains suspended following a drone attack, dismissing local media reports suggesting operations had resumed.

The November 8, 2026, strike sparked a fire at the site in Chamchamal district, which was later extinguished. Dana Gas announced the production halt the following day.

Operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes Dana Gas, Khor Mor supplies natural gas to power plants across the Kurdistan Region and has been targeted 12 times in 2025 and 2026.

Read more: Khor Mor shutdown costs over $4M daily