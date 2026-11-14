Shafaq News- Diyala

Prices of goods in Iraq's Diyala province have risen 15% due to the higher dollar exchange rate on the parallel market, Diyala Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mohammed Sami Al-Mulla Jawad told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Al-Mulla Jawad warned that the closure of the Mandali border crossing with Iran could further increase prices by disrupting supplies of food, vegetables, and fruit. Diyala relies heavily on imported goods because of its location along the Iranian border.

The rising cost of basic goods has placed additional financial pressure on residents, particularly low-income families. The dollar is trading at around 170,000 Iraqi dinars per $100 on the parallel market, despite the prime minister's stated goal of bringing the rate down to 155,000 dinars per $100, according to Al-Mulla Jawad.

He urged the government to fulfill its exchange-rate commitments and take immediate action to curb price increases and maintain supplies.

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