Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's domestic public debt rose 29.5% during the first nine months of 2026, Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data show, exceeding 117.2 trillion Iraqi dinars ($77.62 billion) by the end of September.

Domestic debt rose by approximately 3.7 trillion dinars ($2.45 billion) from 113.4 trillion dinars ($75.10 billion) in August.

The Central Bank's claims on the Finance Ministry accounted for the largest share of domestic debt at 80.499 trillion dinars ($53.31 billion), or 68.7% of the total. Loans followed at 18.932 trillion dinars ($12.54 billion), bonds at 9.330 trillion dinars ($6.18 billion), and Treasury bills at 8.461 trillion dinars ($5.60 billion).

Iraq's domestic debt has risen steadily in recent years, from 70.5 trillion dinars ($46.69 billion) at the end of 2023 to 83.05 trillion dinars ($55 billion) in 2024 and 90.5 trillion dinars ($59.93 billion) in 2025.