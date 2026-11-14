Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Provincial Council accepted Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha’s resignation on Saturday, paving the way for a vote on Qahtan Al-Wandawi as his successor, Hassan Majeed Ali, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the council, told Shafaq News.

The council adjourned its first session for 30 minutes to complete the nomination procedures ahead of a second session to vote on the new governor, according to Ali.

On Friday, a council source told Shafaq News that political groups had reached a power-sharing agreement, clearing the way for Saturday’s session after disagreements had previously delayed a November 11 vote.

This report was followed by an updated story.