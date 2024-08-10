Key meeting scheduled in Baghdad to resolve Kirkuk government formation crisis

Shafaq Shafaq/ A political source revealed that the winning political blocs in Kirkuk's provincial council are set to hold a crucial meeting in Baghdad on Saturday to address the ongoing crisis in forming the local government.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the key political players in Kirkuk will convene at the Rashid Hotel in the Green Zone of Baghdad at 8 p.m..The meeting is expected to be decisive in resolving the political deadlock that has persisted for several months in Kirkuk.

Sunday marks the end of a deadline set by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for power-sharing arrangements among Kirkuk’s various components.

On Saturday, Raad Saleh, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council from the Arab bloc, reported that there is currently no agreement or nomination for the governorship. He emphasized that the Arab bloc insists on the governorship as an electoral right and noted that no settlement has been reached among the winning blocs.

The council's initial session was held on July 11 and remains open. Efforts by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Babylon bloc to hold a session last week for forming the local government were delayed following a request from the Prime Minister and political leaders. This request aimed to allow other components time to finalize their preparations and participate in the session.