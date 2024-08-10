No agreement on Kirkuk governorship amid ongoing discussions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council from the Arab bloc, Raad Saleh, stated that there is currently no agreement or nomination for the position of governor.

Saleh told Shafaq News Agency that the Arab bloc is insisting on the governorship as an electoral entitlement and that no settlement has been reached among the winning blocs in the council so far.

He clarified that “there is no agreement between the Arabs and other blocs regarding the position, and discussions are ongoing without a specific name being decided,” dismissed rumors about a potential council meeting on Sunday, stating that there are no plans for such a session on that day.

Recent media reports have suggested a political agreement to nominate Rebwar Talabani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc, for the governorship following a deal with the winning blocs in the council.

Sunday marks the end of a deadline set by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for power-sharing arrangements among Kirkuk’s components.

Kirkuk remains the only governorate that has yet to form its local government, seven months after the final announcement of the provincial council election results.

The council’s initial session was held on July 11 and remains open, with efforts by the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Babylon bloc to convene a session last week for forming the local government. However, the session was postponed following a request from the Prime Minister and political leaders to allow other components time to complete their preparations and participate in the session.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council consists of 16 seats—seven held by Kurds (five by the PUK and two by the KDP), six by Arabs (with 3 seats for the Arab Alliance in Kirkuk, 2 seats for the Leadership, and one seat for the Arabism Alliance), 2 by Turkmen, and one 1 for Christians. At least 9 members are required to attend the first session to complete the quorum.