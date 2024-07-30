PUK insists on Kirkuk governorship as election entitlement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Parwin Fateh, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), affirmed her party's stance that the governorship of Kirkuk is an electoral entitlement.

Fateh told Shafaq News Agency that the PUK believes the governorship should go to them due to their highest vote count in the provincial council elections, emphasizing that while the PUK is committed to a shared administration in Kirkuk and is engaged in ongoing dialogues with Arab and Turkmen groups to reach a mutual agreement, the party's electoral entitlement to the governorship does not mean they will marginalize other political groups.

Fateh added that the PUK is dedicated to decision-making partnerships but maintains its right to the governorship. The PUK and other Kurdish council members are awaiting a meeting with PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to finalize the local government formation in Kirkuk.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council announced Rakan al-Jabouri as their candidate for governor and expressed their anticipation of reaching a final agreement with other blocs.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani had urged Kirkuk council members on Saturday to agree on the governorship in a manner that meets the aspirations of the governorate's residents.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, with Raakan al-Jabouri presiding as the oldest member following his retirement from the governorship.

Despite the participation of members from various political groups, the session did not resolve the appointment of the governor or council president, leaving these positions pending further political agreements.

Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023.

The Kurds secured eight seats; five for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and one for the Babylon quota.

The Arabs won six seats across various alliances, and the United Iraqi Turkmen Front secured two seats.

The equal distribution of seats among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8) has complicated the formation of the local government, necessitating this urgent meeting.