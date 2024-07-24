Political deadlock over Kirkuk governorship continues amid disputes

Shafaq News/ The ongoing deadlock over the governorship of Kirkuk shows no signs of resolution as key political factions fail to reach an agreement.

Ghareeb Asker al-Turkmani, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, has denied any pact between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Turkmen Front, and the Arab bloc regarding the governorship, calling for a Turkmen candidate to assume the position.

Kirkuk remains in a political stalemate as factions fail to agree on forming a local government, hindering progress and development in the region.

Al-Turkmani, representing the Turkmen bloc within the Coordination Framework, emphasized the governorate's unique demographic makeup, advocating for a governor who represents its diverse population.

He also highlighted the underrepresentation of Turkmens in federal ministries, particularly in the Ministries of Interior and Oil, urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to ensure fair representation.

Al-Turkmani commended Prime Minister Al Sudani's efforts in forming a coalition to manage Kirkuk and expressed the necessity for a swift resolution to establish a local government. He underscored that Kirkuk’s demographic diversity makes it a microcosm of Iraq, necessitating a balanced and inclusive approach to governance.

MP Arshad al-Salihi, head of the Turkmen Parliamentary Bloc, noted that the Turkmens have formed an alliance with the KDP, securing four seats. This potential majority, when combined with support from five Arab bloc members, could enable them to form a government with nine seats, a simple majority in the provincial council. However, al-Salihi stressed the importance of an inclusive agreement involving all ethnic and political groups in Kirkuk.

The Arab bloc within the council, represented by member Dhahir Anwar al-Asi, has maintained its claim to the governorship, asserting that any deviation from Arab leadership would disregard their electoral victory. Al-Asi called for unity among Arab council members and demanded the return of Arab detainees from Kurdish custody as a precondition for any political agreements. He emphasized that the position of governor should remain with the Arab community, which secured six seats in the council.

On Sunday, 17 Kurdish parties in Kirkuk declared their unequivocal claim to the governorship, asserting it as their rightful entitlement. This was met with opposition from the Arab bloc in the provincial council, which on Monday reiterated its claim to the governorship, citing their six-seat victory. The Turkmen community also holds a different stance, further complicating the situation.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, led by Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, who was reinstated as the council’s eldest member after being retired as governor. Despite the participation of 16 members, including five from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), six from the Arab bloc, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian member, the session failed to resolve the appointments of the council head and governor.

Arab bloc member Dhahir Anwar al-Asi emphasized the importance of unity among Arab council members, stressing that any deviation would undermine the Arab community's rights. He called for the formation of a local government that includes all components of Kirkuk and rejected unilateral agreements, insisting on Arab leadership for the governorship due to their electoral success.

Al-Asi also demanded the transfer of Arab detainees from Kurdish custody to Kirkuk’s courts, clarification on the fate of missing individuals, an apology for past repressive actions, and a commitment to preventing their recurrence. He reaffirmed the Arab bloc's refusal to negotiate with Kurdish parties before these conditions were met and insisted on the recognition of Kirkuk's Iraqi identity.

The political impasse in Kirkuk continues to hinder the formation of a functional local government, leaving the governorate without clear administrative direction and exacerbating challenges faced by its diverse population. The resolution of its governance crisis is seen as crucial for the stability and development of the governorate.