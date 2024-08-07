Arab protesters in Kirkuk demand non-local governor following political stalemate

Shafaq News/ Arab demonstrators in Kirkuk called on the federal governmenont on Wednesday to appoint a governor from outside the governorate if political blocs fail to agree on forming the local government, emphasizing the need for Arab bloc members in the Kirkuk Council to avoid behind-the-scenes deals.

During a press conference held in front of the Kirkuk Governorate building, Nadhim Al-Shammari, a member of the Arab Coordination Committee, stated, "The Arab community's message to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is to nominate a governor from outside Kirkuk to manage the local government. The Arab populace demands the inclusion of all political blocs in forming the governorate's administration."

Al-Shammari added, "The Arabs are entitled to the position of Kirkuk governor as an electoral right, having secured the highest number of votes. Due to the lack of consensus among council blocs and the impending deadline for forming the local government, we propose that the Prime Minister appoint a reputable figure, such as Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, to the position of Kirkuk governor."

Sheikh Nuri Fadhil Al-Ishaqi echoed this sentiment during the conference, urging Arab bloc members to hold a transparent press conference about ongoing negotiations. "Arab voters elected representatives for administrative duties, not for personal gain," he said.

Al-Ishaqi criticized some Arab bloc members for engaging in secretive and potentially illegal negotiations. He stressed, "The interests of Kirkuk should come first. If a consensus among Kirkuk's components is not reached, we authorize the Prime Minister to select the governor and name the head of the provincial council, ensuring an administration free from political bloc interests."

Kirkuk remains the only governorate that has yet to form its local government, seven months after the final announcement of the provincial council election results.

Despite a session held on July 11, attended by 16 members—five from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), six from the Arab bloc, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian quota member—the positions of governor and council head remain unresolved, pending political agreement.