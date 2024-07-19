Arab Bloc in Kirkuk Council blames PUK for delaying local government formation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council accused the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of delaying the formation of the local government in Kirkuk, stating that the PUK's refusal to relinquish the governor's position is the primary reason for the postponement of the council's first session.

Ibrahim Mohammed al-Hafedh, a member of the provincial council representing the Arab bloc, told Shafaq News, "The Arabs and Turkmen have a strategic alliance, and we are working together to form Kirkuk's administration. This delay harms the interests of the Governorate's components and impacts the delivery of services benefiting citizens of all ethnicities."

He added, "The PUK insists on holding the governor's position, which is the main obstacle to forming Kirkuk's government. The insistence on this position also prompts the Arabs to claim it, given that they hold six seats along with two seats from the Turkmen Front, making them equal to the PUK's seats."

Al-Hafedh confirmed that the Arab bloc has advocated for rotating the governor's position among Kirkuk's components and has worked with other parties to advance the formation of the local government and address points of contention to reach a collective decision on managing Kirkuk with participation from all components.

On Thursday, Arshad al-Salihi, the head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee and former head of the Turkmen Front, stated that the local government in Kirkuk could be formed by the Turkmen, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and some Arab blocs.

Al-Salihi told Shafaq News, "The formation of Kirkuk's administration is a crucial step, and political blocs need to reach a consensus to form a government that includes all the Governorate's components—Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs, and Christians."

He noted, "The Turkmen hold two seats and are aligned with the KDP, which also has two seats, giving us four seats in total. An agreement with five Arab blocs would give us nine seats, which constitutes a majority."

Ali Hamadi, the acting head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, announced on Wednesday that all members and winning blocs must agree on forming the local government and finalize agreements within 30 days.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first regular session on Thursday to select a new governor and council chairman, chaired by Hamadi, amid heightened security measures with the presence of Iraqi police and army personnel.

On Thursday, July 11, the interim chair of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, adjourned the session until political agreements for the local administration could be reached.