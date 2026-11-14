Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi military intelligence arrested four drug suspects in two separate operations, three in Al-Anbar and one in Maysan, the Military Intelligence Directorate said on Saturday.

The statement did not specify the type or quantity of drugs seized.

In its 2026 World Drug Report, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said partial data from individual seizures suggested that quantities of methamphetamine seized in 2025 had likely increased across almost all countries in the Near and Middle East, including Iraq.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation