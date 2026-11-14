Shafaq News- Baghdad

Palestine faces Iran in Iraq’s Basra on Saturday after coach Ehab Abu Jazar reported 15 absences through injuries and declined call-ups.

The friendly kicks off at 6 p.m. Baghdad time at Basra International Stadium, also known as Palm Trunk Stadium.

On November 12, Abu Jazar said eight players were injured, including five during their final week of club action, while seven others had declined call-ups. Only 14 players attended training on November 11, preventing the team from holding an intrasquad game. Players arriving in separate groups had also complicated collective tactical preparations.

The four-nation tournament runs through November 17 and features host Iraq, Iran, Palestine and Lebanon. Iraq and Lebanon drew 0-0 in Friday’s opening match. Palestine will face Lebanon on November 17, the Palestinian Football Association said.

The tournament takes place during the international window, with its results counting toward the FIFA world rankings.