Khamenei: Iran's viewpoint does not involve throwing Jews into the sea

Shafaq News / Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei affirmed Iran's belief in the necessity of conducting a referendum in Palestine to gauge the people's opinion, emphasizing that Iran's perspective does not entail throwing Jews into the sea.

Khamenei clarified that the nature of the referendum would grant "all original inhabitants of Palestine residing there for the past 100 years, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, the right to participate in a self-determination plebiscite."

He added that "representatives of the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, will play a fundamental and administrative role in all stages of the project."

In order to facilitate the participation of all Palestinians, whether inside or outside the occupied territories, particularly refugees, in this referendum, Khamenei mentioned that "a global project will be implemented to determine identity, conduct population census, and register comprehensive identities for all original inhabitants of Palestine both inside and outside, with an international organization overseeing the project's implementation in the presence of Palestinian representatives."

He further detailed the formation of an international committee under the supervision and involvement of the United Nations and Palestinian representatives to execute the mentioned plan, focusing on fundamental issues of Palestine, including historical, sovereign, and regional matters, as well as issues concerning the holy city.

Khamenei concluded by stating that "an international fund, supported by members of the international community under the mentioned committee's supervision, will be established to reinforce and support the implementation of this plan."

(Al-Alam Iranian channel)