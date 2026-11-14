Shafaq News- Baghdad

The body of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani arrived at Baghdad International Airport from Beirut on Saturday ahead of his funeral in his home province of Al-Anbar in western Iraq.

Preparations were underway around the Al-Bu Alwan tribe’s gathering house in Ramadi, Al-Anbar’s capital, to receive the body within hours before funeral ceremonies and burial in a city cemetery, security sources told Shafaq News.

Al-Alwani was found killed on the evening of November 10 inside an apartment in Beirut’s Tariq Al-Jadideh neighborhood after contact with him was lost. Lebanese authorities began investigating the circumstances and motive, which remain unresolved.

Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Reda Al-Husseini on Friday told Shafaq News that the embassy had received the body from Lebanese authorities at the family’s request after medical and forensic identification checks were completed.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing: Media office demands answers