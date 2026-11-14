Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will seek its first win in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers when it faces Chinese Taipei on Saturday at Buriram City Stadium in Thailand.

Iraq has one point after opening with a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong on November 8. The team did not play in Wednesday’s fixtures, while Chinese Taipei has three points after beating the Maldives 5-0 before losing 4-1 to Thailand on November 11.

Group B also includes host Thailand, Hong Kong and the Maldives. Under AFC qualification rules, only the group winner will advance to the finals in Uzbekistan, making Saturday’s match important to Iraq’s push for the qualifying place.

Iraq next faces the Maldives on November 17 before concluding its campaign against Thailand on November 20.