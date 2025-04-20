Ten years later: Iraq frees ex-lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi authorities released former lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani after ten years in detention.

In a statement, Abdullah al-Alwani, a senior member of the Qimam Alliance, said the release followed sustained efforts by both government institutions and grassroots actors. He welcomed the decision as “a step toward national reconciliation and societal peace,” calling on Iraqis to prioritize unity and turn the page on the past with fairness and dignity.

Ahmed al-Alwani was arrested in December 2013 during a security raid on his home in Ramadi, al-Anbar province. The operation led to an exchange of gunfire that killed his brother, several bodyguards, and a security officer.

His imprisonment remained a contentious issue for years, drawing repeated calls for release from tribal leaders and political factions. At the time of his arrest, al-Alwani was a prominent figure in the anti-government protests targeting then-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.