U17 Asian Cup: Iraq edges Chinese Taipei

U17 Asian Cup: Iraq edges Chinese Taipei
2026-11-14T11:25:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Bangkok

Iraq secured its first win in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers on Saturday, beating Chinese Taipei 3-2 in Thailand to reach four points from two Group B matches.

After a goalless first half, Iraq took the lead when a Chinese Taipei defender’s back-pass to his goalkeeper went into the net. Chinese Taipei equalized with a header that the Iraqi goalkeeper failed to keep out.

Iraq regained the lead with a powerful shot about 15 minutes from time and added a third with around 10 minutes remaining. Chinese Taipei pulled another goal back in the closing minutes.

The Iraqi team had opened its campaign with a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong. It next faces the Maldives on Tuesday.

Group B also includes Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the Maldives and Hong Kong, with the group winner advancing to the 2027 finals.

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