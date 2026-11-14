Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Drilling Company has begun drilling a new oil well at the East Baghdad South field under a 17-well project for field operator EBS Petroleum, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said on Saturday.

Drilling began after crews installed the rig, completed the necessary technical checks and confirmed its readiness, company Director General Mohammed Hantoush said.

The company described the work as part of efforts to expand its operations and participation in oilfield development projects.

EBS Petroleum is a subsidiary of China’s ZhenHua Oil. On September 22, the Oil Ministry announced the inauguration of a gas-processing unit at the field with a capacity of 30 million standard cubic feet per day. According to Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair, the project will support the national electricity grid, reduce reliance on imported fuel, and cut harmful emissions in Baghdad.

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