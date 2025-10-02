Iraq completes over 50 oil well projects in Q3 2025

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq completed 53 oil well projects in the third quarter of 2025, according to the state-owned Drilling Company.

The work covered 15 newly drilled wells and the rehabilitation of 38 others, carried out for both national extraction firms and international companies operating in the country.

Director General Hassan Mohammed Hassan stated that the company is expanding its technical capacity by adopting modern technologies and working with global partners, which is considered "a cornerstone of Iraq’s oil sector."